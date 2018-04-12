Powerball ticket worth $1 million bought in central Iowa

NEVADA, Iowa (AP) - Iowa Lottery officials say a Powerball ticket bought at a central Iowa convenience store is worth $1 million.

The ticket bought at a Casey's store in Nevada (nuh-VAY'-duh) matched the first five numbers drawn Wednesday night but not the Powerball number. No one won the nearly $90 million jackpot in the multistate lottery. The figure is expected to reach $106 million for Saturday's drawing.

Prizes of $1 million or more must be claimed at the Iowa Lottery headquarters in Clive.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.