U of I fraternity brother charged with stealing from Alpha Chi Sigma

Iowa City police have arrested a man for allegedly stealing from a fraternity's bank account.

According to the police report, Drew Rominger, 25, was the treasurer of the University of Iowa's Alpha Chi Sigma Fraternity. Between August 2016 and July 2017, Rominger allegedly completed around 73 cash withdrawals from the fraternity bank account, which totaled to $20,839 in unaccounted funds. Rominger claimed that the cash withdrawals were for bills associated with the fraternity, however, utility records show that each utility associated with the fraternity during his time as the treasurer, had either accumulated multiple late fees and/or they were not paid at all.

Rominger's fraternity-issued debit card is associated with all of the suspicious ATM withdrawals and his name is signed to all of the suspicious check withdrawals.