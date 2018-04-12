7-year-old hit by SUV while on his bicycle in Kalona - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Written by Kristin Rogers, Multimedia Journalist
KALONA (KWWL) -

A 7-year-old boy is recovering after being hit by a SUV while riding his bicycle. 

According to the crash report from the Iowa State Patrol 42-year-old Lynette Wilson of New London was driving eastbound on Highway 22 known as E Avenue when she hit the boy who was crossing Highway 22 on 6th Street. 

The boy was air lifted to the University of Iowa Hospital in Iowa City. 

According to a post on his mother's Facebook page he is going to be okay but did receive several stitches. 

The Iowa State Patrol is continuing to investigate the crash. 

