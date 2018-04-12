Adoptive grandmother of starved girl expected to change plea

ADEL, Iowa (AP) - Court records say the adoptive grandmother of a central Iowa teenage girl found starved to death has reached a plea deal.

An April 6 hearing has been scheduled for 63-year-old Carla Bousman, who'd previously pleaded not guilty. She's charged with aiding and abetting kidnapping and child endangerment and other crimes in the death of 16-year-old Sabrina Ray. The records do not say what charges are involved in Bousman's new plea.

The girl weighed just 56 pounds (25 kilograms) when she died. Her body was found May 12 in the Perry home she shared with her adoptive parents, Marc and Misty Ray. They've pleaded not guilty to murder and other charges.

Her adoptive brother, Justin Ray, has been given 10 years in prison for injuring her the month before she died.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.