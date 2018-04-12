Middle School principal charged with child abuse - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Middle School principal charged with child abuse

PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, Wis. (KWWL) -

The principal of Bluff View Intermediate School in Prairie du Chien, Wisconsin has been charged with Child Abuse.
According to online court records, Aaron Amundson was officially charged Wednesday with felony Child Abuse-Recklessly Cause Harm.
Our sister station, WXOW reports the Prairie du Chien Police Chief says they are involved in an investigation of a child being injured at Bluff View Intermediate School.
The Chief says the case involves injury to a male student; that investigation started on March 24.
Online court records show that the offense date of Amundson's charge happened on March 21.
Amundson is currently on non-disciplinary paid leave. 
The Prairie du Chien Police Department is working with the Grant County Health Department and the Richland County District Attorneys Office to avoid a conflict of interest. 
In 2015, Amundson served a five day suspension for calling a group of students 'idiots' and for allegedly making death threats, according to a school district investigation. 

