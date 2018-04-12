Today is National Grilled Cheese Day - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Today is National Grilled Cheese Day

Today, April 12, is National Grilled Cheese Day.

Whether it's paired with a steaming hot cup of tomato soup, or eaten solo, there's no wrong way to make a grilled cheese. The simple meal only has two basic ingredients: bread and cheese.

Various trends recently include ways to "dress up" a grilled cheese; some add avocado, tomatoes, onions, or really, whatever sounds good to the taste buds.

The modern version of the grilled cheese was made back in the 1920's. 

