Man accused of burglarizing grandparents' northern Iowa home

GARNER, Iowa (AP) -- A man in northern Iowa's Hancock County has been accused of burglarizing his grandparents' home.

Mason City station KIMT reports that 23-year-old Anthony Fickel Schoneman, of Garner, is charged with burglary, theft and two counts of possession of a controlled substance. His attorney didn't immediately return a call Thursday from The Associated Press.

Authorities say more than $10,000 in cash, collector coins, a gun, ammunition and prescription pills were missing from the home in May last year when the Hancock County Sheriff's Office began its investigation.

Investigators say the burglar or burglars knew where the valuables were located, including money hidden in a bag of clothes.

