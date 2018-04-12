State disciplines Iowa teacher who gave students the answers

HAMPTON, Iowa (AP) - A state oversight board has disciplined a northern Iowa teacher for giving some answers to students in his algebra class.

The Mason City Globe Gazette reports that Mark Drier had been charged with an administrative rule violation that barred providing test answers to students. The Iowa Board of Educational Examiners says he's agreed to accept a written reprimand and complete a 15-hour educator ethics course.

He resigned from the Hampton-Dumont Community School District last May.