University of Iowa students co-wrote movie "A Quiet Place"

A couple of Iowans are making noise for writing a freaky new horror film.

"A Quiet Place' debuted over the weekend as the country's number-one movie.

It raked in over 50-million dollars in its first few days.

Two University of Iowa students are behind the original screenplay for the film.

Scott Beck and Bryan Woods are both from the Quad Cities, and they sold the screenplay to Paramount last year.

The University of Iowa did a story on the two boys. In their article, it says, "The duo co-wrote A Quiet Place, which they conceived while they were students at the UI."