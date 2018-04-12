TRACKING: Wide range in temperatures Friday with wind, rain, thunderstorms

Hold on tight, we are in for a wide range of weather over the next several days across eastern Iowa.

Tonight, we will have a cloudy sky. There is a chance for scattered rain and a few thunderstorms after 10 PM, mainly north of Cedar Rapids. Some small hail are possible in some of the storms. Lows tonight will range from the low 40s north, to near 50° south, with an east wind 10-15 mph.

A warm front will move northward and stall out across the KWWL viewing area, and that will dictate temperatures and the potential for severe weather. North of the front, during the day, scattered rain and thunderstorms will be a possibility. Highs will be in the 40s north, to near 70° south, with the front stalling out somewhere between the Highway 20 and Highway 30 corridor. It is going to be windy with an east/southwest wind 10-25+ mph.

Along and south of the front will be where the best chance for severe thunderstorms will be, mainly after 5 PM. The storms are forecast to develop in southwest Iowa, which is where the better threat for a couple tornadoes will be. Large hail will be the primary threat in eastern Iowa, with damaging wind a secondary threat.

Between Friday and Saturday, 0.50" to 1.50" inches of rain are possible in eastern Iowa. As cold air quickly wraps around the system, this will all change over to a wintry mix in northern Iowa Saturday afternoon, to snow Saturday night and Sunday across the rest of eastern Iowa. Some minor accumulation is possible.



Stay with KWWL for updates.

