TRACKING: Quiet and Warmer Thursday, Storms Friday

After overnight rain, we are able to enjoy a quiet and dry day Thursday. Partly cloudy to partly sunny skies are expected for today. Highs reach the mid-50s to low 70s. Winds increase overnight to become breezy. Lows under mainly cloudy skies tonight fall into the low 40s to low 60s.

A warm front will track through part of eastern Iowa from the south on Friday. That will surge our temperatures back into above normal levels. The degree of warning tomorrow depends on the timing and final placement of the warm front. It is likely that our northern counties will struggle to get out of the mid-40s. Southern residents will see the mercury rise into the 70s. The temperature forecast does have some uncertainty (there is a chance our southernmost counties may warm close to 80°) but one thing is pretty certain – many south of highway 20 will see their warmest temperatures so far this year tomorrow.

Another facet to the warm front will be the rain and storms. Rain totals up to – and possibly over – one inch is possible by Saturday morning. Rain continues on Saturday, eventually mixing and changing over to all snow by Saturday night. Mainly snow looks likely on Sunday before drying out.

