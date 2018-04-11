Green Bay Packers visit Camp Courageous - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Green Bay Packers visit Camp Courageous

MONTICELLO (KWWL) -

Benjamin Mulholland met some of his heroes on Wednesday. Benjamin, who is on the autism spectrum, was one of hundreds of green and gold clad fans who came to Camp Courageous for the Green Bay Packers tailgate tour, and he's been a fan a long time.

“Ever since I was a baby," said Mulholland, "Ever since I was born.”

Current players Ty Montgomery, Kenny Clark, and Blake Martinez made a grand entrance on the Camp Courageous miniature railroad, joined by Packer legends Rob Davis, Antonio Freeman, and Bubba Franks. None seemed surprised by the huge turnout.

“There are fanatics everywhere," said three-time pro bowl selection Franks, "It's unbelievable to see how wide spread we are all throughout the United States."

The proceeds from the event benefit Camp Courageous and their programs for disabled youth and adults. That's something players like Franks are very passionate about."

“That's the fun part" he said, "That we're able to come out and spend time with the fans and help charities raise money.”

Wednesday marked just the second time the tailgate tour came to the state of Iowa, and if fans like Benjamin Mulholland get their way, it won't be the last.

"They were very nice," he said, "Nice and generous just like in Green Bay."

At Camp Courageous that generosity hasn't gone unnoticed. 

