TONIGHT: Roughriders raise money for Humboldt families after tragic bus accident

The Cedar Rapids RoughRiders are doing what they can to help after 15 people associated with a Canadian junior hockey league were killed in a bus accident.

The Humboldt Broncos were on their way to a playoff game Friday when their bus crashed with a semi, several players and staff members were killed.

Tonight Cedar Rapids players will help serve food, take pictures with fans and sign autographs at various Culver's locations to help raise money for the Humboldt families.

It's happening at the Culver's in Cedar Rapids, Marion and Hiawatha until 8 p.m.

10% of money from food orders will go to the cause.

"We know that league and it's you know it's a league just like ours and they're a team just like us," says Jordan Timmons, a RoughRider.

Teammate Tyler Jubenvill is from Canada.

"I went to check the roster kind of to see if I recognized any names and yeah it was devastating," Jubenvill says.

He tells us he didn't know any of the players personally but it hits close for the team in more ways than one.

"You just get on the bus and have fun and get to where you're going but yeah I guess you kind of take a step back when you hear that kind of stuff and hope it never happens to you," says Jubenvill.

Head Coach Mark Carlson says he has worried about bus rides before.

"We're on a lot of those same types of roads you know some back roads rural roads sometimes, a lot of you know lonely highways around 1,2,3 in the morning and these are things that you know I quite honestly I've thought about quite a bit over my career in the league here."

The RoughRiders are hoping tonight's fundraiser will help show their support for Humboldt.

"Just let them know that we care about them and we're thinking about them and so it the whole hockey world," says Timmons.





