City of Waterloo Historic Preservation Commission to hold 2018 awards banquet

The City of Waterloo Historic Preservation Commission will honor a handful of recipients next month at their 2018 awards banquet.

The award ceremony will be held Thursday May 3rd, at the Grout Museum. The social hour will begin at 6:00 PM followed by the awards ceremony at 6:30 PM.

Award Recipients are as follows:

Reverend Holmes and Dr. Kirkland-Holmes - Mt. Moriah Church

Sharon Smith - Highland Neighborhood

Katie Orlando

Charles Pearson

