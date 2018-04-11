City of Waterloo Historic Preservation Commission to hold 2018 a - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

City of Waterloo Historic Preservation Commission to hold 2018 awards banquet

WATERLOO (KWWL) -

The City of Waterloo Historic Preservation Commission will honor a handful of recipients next month at their 2018 awards banquet. 

The award ceremony will be held Thursday May 3rd, at the Grout Museum. The social hour will begin at 6:00 PM followed by the awards ceremony at 6:30 PM.

Award Recipients are as follows: 

Reverend Holmes and Dr. Kirkland-Holmes - Mt. Moriah Church 

Sharon Smith - Highland Neighborhood 

Katie Orlando 

Charles Pearson 

For more information on the recipients, see the document below: 

