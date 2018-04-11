City of Waterloo Historic Preservation Commission to hold 2018 awards banquet

There is a chance for rain north of Cedar Rapids tonight, with fog developing late. Thursday will be dry and warmer, ahead of a strong spring storm system Friday, that brings a range of temperatures and the chance for thunderstorms.More >>
There is a chance for rain north of Cedar Rapids tonight, with fog developing late. Thursday will be dry and warmer, ahead of a strong spring storm system Friday, that brings a range of temperatures and the chance for thunderstorms.More >>
The massive search to bring Jake home has brought hundreds of volunteers and multiple local, state and national agencies to the small Iowa city.More >>
The massive search to bring Jake home has brought hundreds of volunteers and multiple local, state and national agencies to the small Iowa city.More >>
The Cedar Rapids RoughRiders are doing what they can to help after 15 people associated with a Canadian junior hockey league were killed in a bus accident.More >>
The Cedar Rapids RoughRiders are doing what they can to help after 15 people associated with a Canadian junior hockey league were killed in a bus accident.More >>
The award ceremony will be held Thursday May 3rd, at the Grout Museum.More >>
The award ceremony will be held Thursday May 3rd, at the Grout Museum.More >>