Gov. Reynolds to talk trade with Trump on Thursday

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds will meet with President Trump at the White House to talk agriculture and trade, as the topics continue to dominate headlines.

The meeting Thursday morning will also include other governors and congressional leaders, according to Gov. Reynolds' office. It also comes at a time when threats of tariffs both against and at the hands of China have put American farmers and other industry leaders in the country on edge.

An Iowa crop forecast to have a record year in 2018 has been caught in the crosswinds of the threats. Soybean farmers say they're nervous over potential Chinese tariffs, after a list of tax hikes totaling $50 billion released by China this month included the crop. Soybeans are the United States' biggest export to China.