Gov. Reynolds to talk trade with Trump on Thursday

There is a chance for rain north of Cedar Rapids tonight, with fog developing late. Thursday will be dry and warmer, ahead of a strong spring storm system Friday, that brings a range of temperatures and the chance for thunderstorms.More >>
There is a chance for rain north of Cedar Rapids tonight, with fog developing late. Thursday will be dry and warmer, ahead of a strong spring storm system Friday, that brings a range of temperatures and the chance for thunderstorms.More >>
The massive search to bring Jake home has brought hundreds of volunteers and multiple local, state and national agencies to the small Iowa city.More >>
The massive search to bring Jake home has brought hundreds of volunteers and multiple local, state and national agencies to the small Iowa city.More >>
Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds will meet with President Trump at the White House on Thursday morning to talk agriculture and trade.More >>
Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds will meet with President Trump at the White House on Thursday morning to talk agriculture and trade.More >>
Cedar Falls Police Dept. says 48-year-old Tammra Barth has been located and is safe.More >>
Cedar Falls Police Dept. says 48-year-old Tammra Barth has been located and is safe.More >>