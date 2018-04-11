Support Special Olympics Iowa athletes Saturday by taking the Polar Plunge

How brave are you? If you're up for a icy wake-up call this coming Saturday morning and want to support the Special Olympics, come out to the 2018 Polar Plunge, held April 14 at George Wyth State Park.

This laid back, fun event offers a way for anyone to participate and held raise funds for Special Olympics Iowa athletes. You can take the plunge solo, plunge as a team, toss your boss, sponsor an individual or team, or volunteer at the event. You can also opt not to plunge and still take part by raising funds. Each plunger must raise a minimum of $75.

Registration/check-in begins at 10:45 a.m., and the plunge begins at noon.

There will be a post-party after the plunge, including food, drinks, music, a silent auction and drawings. Lunch can be purchased for spectators at registration for $5 ages 6+, 5 and under free.

Lincoln Savings Bank is the event's presenting sponsor. Other sponsors are the Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office, Lederman Bail Bonds, Texas Roadhouse, 105.7 KOKZ, Waterloo Fire & Rescue, Trekman Racing, Covenant, Iowa State Sheriff’s & Deputies Association, Kwik Star, Hy-Vee, Checker, the Bluetones, and Servpro of Black Hawk County.

Register here.