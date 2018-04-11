Roughly 40 hogs die in Fayette County semi-trailer rollover - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Roughly 40 hogs die in Fayette County semi-trailer rollover

FAYETTE COUNTY (KWWL) -

Roughly 40 hogs died Tuesday morning after a semi-trailer rollover in Fayette County. 

James Robert King, 25, of New Hampton, was driving a 2010 Peterbuilt White semi and pulling a 2003 Silver Barrett Trailer when he lost control and rolled the semi-trailer on its side. King was uninjured. He was transporting approximately 175 hogs and, due to the rollover, he lost around 40 hogs. 

The semi-trailer had roughly $10,000 in damage. 

King was cited for Failure to Remain Control.

