Roughly 40 hogs die in Fayette County semi-trailer rollover

Roughly 40 hogs died Tuesday morning after a semi-trailer rollover in Fayette County.

James Robert King, 25, of New Hampton, was driving a 2010 Peterbuilt White semi and pulling a 2003 Silver Barrett Trailer when he lost control and rolled the semi-trailer on its side. King was uninjured. He was transporting approximately 175 hogs and, due to the rollover, he lost around 40 hogs.

The semi-trailer had roughly $10,000 in damage.

King was cited for Failure to Remain Control.