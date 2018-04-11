Iowa 4-year high school graduation rate dips slightly

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) -- New data shows Iowa had a slight decrease last year in its four-year high school graduation rate.

The Iowa Department of Education released data Wednesday that shows 91 percent of students in the state's class of 2017 graduated within four years. That's down from 91.3 percent of students in the 2016 graduating class.

Department director Ryan Wise says in a news release he's "disappointed" in the decrease. He didn't identify possible factors behind the decline.

Wise highlighted the long-term rise in Iowa's four-year high school graduation rate, which has increased by 2.7 percentage points since 2011.

Iowa typically has among the nation's highest high school graduation rates.

