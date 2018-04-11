Former Linn-Mar High School employee arrested for Sexual Exploitation

The Linn County Sheriff's Office confirm Angela Beik, 46, of Marion, has been arrested for Sexual Exploitation by a Counselor, Therapist, or School Employee. Beik is accused of having sexual contact with a 16-year old male.

The alleged incidents occurred in Cedar Rapids over a period of several months. Beik was a nurse at Linn-Mar High School and the 16-year old male was a student at Linn-Mar High School at time of the alleged incidents.

The Cedar Rapids Police Department was notified of the alleged incidents on March 19th and has been conducting an ongoing investigation in cooperation with the Marion Police Department and Linn County Attorney’s Office.

The Linn County Sheriff’s Office served the arrest warrant and took Beik into custody around 11:15 a.m. this morning.

Beik is being charged with a Class D felony.