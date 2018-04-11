MISSING: Cedar Falls Police looking for Tammra Barth

Cedar Falls Police are asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing person.

Tammra (Tammy) Mae Barth, 48, was last seen during the morning hours of April 10 at a Cedar Falls residence.

According to police, Tammra has made social media contact with her family since that time, indicating medical problems. However, no contact has been made since the afternoon of April 10.

Tammra is a 48-year-old white female, 5'8'' tall and 185 pounds with short blond hair. She was last seen wearing an Iowa Hawkeye sweatshirt, jeans and a baseball cap. She is believed to have left the area in a 2016 black Jeep Cherokee with Iowa License Plate GKF621.

If anyone has any information concerning Tammra, please contact the Cedar Falls Police Department at 319-291-2515 or via 911.