Morning crash involves FedEx truck; fuel spills on roadway

Waterloo police confirm there was an accident involving a FedEx truck this morning.

They say the accident happened at around 3:20 a.m. on Highway 218 between Hawthorne Avenue and Mitchell Avenue. Police say fuel tanks were ripped open, and the diesel fuel spilled out onto the roadway.

No one was injured in the accident, and just one vehicle was involved. Police say a barrier was damaged in the accident. The spill covered about 100 yards.

The area was shut down earlier this morning, but it is back open.