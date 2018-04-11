Cedar Falls police asking for help with case involving man using fake Facebook account

The Cedar Valley Crime Stoppers posted to Facebook, asking for the public’s help.

According to the post, the Cedar Falls Police Department says, "they are currently investigating a case in which an older male used a fake Facebook account to communicate with a younger female."

The post then says the older male came to the female's work place. He had an envelope containing money and sexual requests.

As part of their investigation, the Cedar Falls Police Department would like to speak with the male in the pictures.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Cedar Falls Police Department at 319-273-8612 or Cedar Valley Crime Stoppers at 855-300-TIPS (8477). Tips may also be left at WWW.CVCRIMESTOP.COM Tips may also be sent with TipSoft or by texting the word CEDAR plus the information to CRIMES (274637). Message and data rates may apply. Text STOP to opt out at any time. Text HELP for more information.