Cedar Falls police asking for help with case involving man using fake Facebook account

Spring makes a brief comeback with warmer temps, rain, few storms. But cooler by Sunday with a chance of rain/snow.More >>
Spring makes a brief comeback with warmer temps, rain, few storms. But cooler by Sunday with a chance of rain/snow.More >>
The massive search to bring Jake home has brought hundreds of volunteers and multiple local, state and national agencies to the small Iowa city.More >>
The massive search to bring Jake home has brought hundreds of volunteers and multiple local, state and national agencies to the small Iowa city.More >>
Waterloo police confirm there was an accident involving a FedEx truck this morning.More >>
Waterloo police confirm there was an accident involving a FedEx truck this morning.More >>
The Cedar Falls Police Department and Cedar Valley Crime Stoppers posted to Facebook, asking for the public’s help.More >>
The Cedar Falls Police Department and Cedar Valley Crime Stoppers posted to Facebook, asking for the public’s help.More >>