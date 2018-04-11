Pennsylvania school district arms teachers with baseball bats - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Pennsylvania school district arms teachers with baseball bats

Since that shooting, schools have been trying to figure out how to protect their students.

A school in Pennsylvania is arming its 500 teachers with baseball bats.

The  superintendent says the bats are primarily "symbolic."

They are also now an option for teachers to use, should they need to fight back in a school shooting.

"We passed them out, with the goal being we wanted every room to have one of these. Again, for consistency and for the symbolic piece that, unfortunately, we're in a day and age where we may need to use them to protect ourselves and our kids," says William Hall, the superintendent at Millcreek School District. 

The bats will be locked up in each classroom, and kept in the offices at the district's ten school buildings. 

