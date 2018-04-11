TRACKING: Warmer weather with rain, storm chances

Things are finally warming up! For a couple of days, anyway. We are starting closer to normal than we have been in days... in the 30s to low 40s. A front draped over us will keep a split in temps... 50s to the north and 60s to the south... but all warmer than we have been seeing. A few showers may track along the front this afternoon and tonight with a few rumbles of thunder this evening. We stay warm tomorrow with highs in the mid 50s to upper 60s under partly sunny skies.

A strong storm system tracks through Friday through the weekend. It will have strong winds for all of us... southerly on Friday, from the east on Saturday and from the northeast on Sunday. That brings us different weather each day. Rain and storms on Friday and Friday night... rain and possibly falling temps on Saturday... and rain and snow on Sunday. Rainfall could be heavy at times, but it is too early to pin down snowfall amounts since there are too many factors... speed, timing and track of the system and when that rain changes to snow. We will cool back down, though, from the mid 60s on Friday to only around 40 on Sunday. But, the good thing about April, we will warm back to the mid 50s by Tuesday.

