TRACKING: Chance of rain & fog tonight, warmer Thursday & Friday

There is a chance for rain, and even an isolated thunderstorm this evening, through about midnight. This chance is mainly along and north of Highway 30. Areas of fog will develop after midnight, and linger into the early morning hours. Lows will drop to the upper 30s to upper 40s, with a southwest wind 10-15 mph.

Thursday, areas of fog will lift, leading to a partly cloudy to mostly sunny sky. High temperatures will be in the upper 50s north to near 70 south, as a storm system develops and a front is draped over the area. A chance for rain will return Thursday night with lows in the 40s and 50s, with a breezy ENE wind 10-20 mph.

Friday will be an interesting weather day across eastern Iowa. A very strong storm system will put a warm front over eastern Iowa, near the Highway 20 corridor. That will give a wide range in temperatures, from 40s north to 70s south. There is a chance for rain and thunderstorms as well. Rainfall amounts could be 1-2", and there could be some strong storms, especially across southern Iowa.

Rain will continue on a scattered basis Friday night into Saturday, with very windy conditions. Temperatures Saturday will be in the 40s early in the morning, with falling temperatures likely throughout the day. Wind will be NE 15-25 mph with higher gusts. This rain changes to snow Saturday night into Sunday as colder air wraps into the system.

