Cedar Rapids firefighters use 100 ft. ladder to fight grain bin fire

The massive search to bring Jake home has brought hundreds of volunteers and multiple local, state and national agencies to the small Iowa city.More >>
The massive search to bring Jake home has brought hundreds of volunteers and multiple local, state and national agencies to the small Iowa city.More >>
Warmer temperatures late this week before it cools down again. There is a chance for rain and thunderstorms Friday, with wintry weather making a return this weekend.More >>
Warmer temperatures late this week before it cools down again. There is a chance for rain and thunderstorms Friday, with wintry weather making a return this weekend.More >>
The fire department says no injuries were reported, and all plant personnel were accounted for on scene.More >>
The fire department says no injuries were reported, and all plant personnel were accounted for on scene.More >>
At this point, we don't know the man's name, where he was shot, or his current condition.More >>
At this point, we don't know the man's name, where he was shot, or his current condition.More >>