Cedar Rapids firefighters use 100 ft. ladder to fight grain bin fire

Cedar Rapids firefighters responded to a fire Tuesday night, just before 10:30.



According to a release, when crews arrived on scene, they found a fire in a grain holding hopper at Cargill Grain Milling Facility, located at 1120 12th Ave SW.



Firefighters used a 100 ft. aerial ladder to put out the fire in the grain dryer.



The fire department says no injuries were reported, and all plant personnel were accounted for on scene.



Firefighters then emptied the hopper to take out the burned soybeans.