Police: Man shot outside Cedar Rapids apartment building

Police believe a man was shot outside a Cedar Rapids apartment.

It happened shortly before 11:00 p.m. near 1612 Park Town Place NE #6. When officers got there, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

Police believe after the man was shot, he walked to the above address for help. He was taken to the hospital for his injuries.

At this point, we don't know the man's name, where he was shot, or his current condition.

