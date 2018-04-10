Governor Kim Reynolds congratulates Annette Sweeney on her State Senate District 25 win

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds has congratulated Annette Sweeney after the Republican emerged as the winner in a special election to fill the vacant seat following Bill Dix's resignation. Sweeney will now serve Iowa's State Senate District 25, which includes parts of Butler and Grundy counties.

Read Gov. Reynolds' statement below:

“I want to congratulate Annette Sweeney on this well-deserved victory. She has spent her entire life working on behalf of rural communities, and I look forward to her joining the State Senate and partnering with our team to build a better Iowa. Annette is a role model for women across our state, and I hope her election will encourage even more Iowans to answer the call to serve and run for public office.”