Iowa Hawkeye Wrestling top the nation in wrestling attendance, again

The latest news and information on the University of Iowa Hawkeyes sports teams, including football, basketball, volleyball, baseball, softball and more.

The University of Iowa wrestling program led the nation in attendance for the 12th consecutive season according to the Division I attendance report released Tuesday by The Open Mat and Mat Talk Online.

Iowa averaged 8,996 fans and led the country in total attendance with 71,966 fans attending eight home dates. The Hawkeyes averaged at least 8,000 fans for the 10th consecutive season.

Iowa was involved in the three highest attended duals this year; at Penn State (15,998), at Ohio State (15,117) and at home against Oklahoma State (13,485).

The Hawkeyes have led the nation in attendance in each of head coach Tom Brands’ 12 seasons.

NCAA Division I Wrestling Attendance Top 10 for 2017-18:

Rank School Avg.

1. IOWA 8996

2. Penn State 7693

3. Ohio State 6681

4. Rutgers 4680

5. Fresno State 4566

6. Iowa State 3361

7. Oklahoma St. 3152

8. Lehigh 2705

9. Michigan 2615

10. Minnesota 2185