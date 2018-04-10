Iowa Hawkeye Wrestling top the nation in wrestling attendance, again

The University of Iowa wrestling program led the nation in attendance for the 12th consecutive seasonMore >>
The University of Iowa wrestling program led the nation in attendance for the 12th consecutive seasonMore >>
According to multiple sources the Panthers have landed Pepperdine freshman transfer Trae BerhowMore >>
According to multiple sources the Panthers have landed Pepperdine freshman transfer Trae BerhowMore >>
Due to poor weather conditions forecasted for the Ames area on Saturday, April 14, the 2018 Cyclone Gridiron Club Spring Football Game has been canceled and will not be rescheduled.More >>
Due to poor weather conditions forecasted for the Ames area on Saturday, April 14, the 2018 Cyclone Gridiron Club Spring Football Game has been canceled and will not be rescheduled.More >>
The USA freestyle wrestling team defeated Azerbaijan 6-4 to capture their first gold medal in 15 years at the UWW Wrestling World Cup. Kyle Snyder's 14-3 win by technical superiority over Roman Bakirov clinched the dual meet victory for the United States.More >>
The USA freestyle wrestling team defeated Azerbaijan 6-4 to capture their first gold medal in 15 years at the UWW Wrestling World Cup. Kyle Snyder's 14-3 win by technical superiority over Roman Bakirov clinched the dual meet victory for the United States.More >>
Patrick Reed has won his first major championship with a thrilling one-shot victory over Rickie Fowler at the Masters. Reed pulled ahead of Jordan Spieth with an 8-foot birdie putt at the 14th hole Sunday, saved par with a 6-foot putt at No. 17 and pulled off a testy two-putt at the final hole to win with a 1-under 71.More >>
Patrick Reed has won his first major championship with a thrilling one-shot victory over Rickie Fowler at the Masters. Reed pulled ahead of Jordan Spieth with an 8-foot birdie putt at the 14th hole Sunday, saved par with a 6-foot putt at No. 17 and pulled off a testy two-putt at the final hole to win with a 1-under 71.More >>