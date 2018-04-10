Iowa Hawkeye Wrestling top the nation in wrestling attendance, a - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Iowa Hawkeye Wrestling top the nation in wrestling attendance, again

Written by Rick Coleman, Sports Director
The University of Iowa wrestling program led the nation in attendance for the 12th consecutive season according to the Division I attendance report released Tuesday by The Open Mat and Mat Talk Online.

Iowa averaged 8,996 fans and led the country in total attendance with 71,966 fans attending eight home dates. The Hawkeyes averaged at least 8,000 fans for the 10th consecutive season.

Iowa was involved in the three highest attended duals this year; at Penn State (15,998), at Ohio State (15,117) and at home against Oklahoma State (13,485).

The Hawkeyes have led the nation in attendance in each of head coach Tom Brands’ 12 seasons.

NCAA Division I Wrestling Attendance Top 10 for 2017-18:

Rank      School                  Avg.

1.            IOWA                    8996

2.            Penn State          7693

3.            Ohio State           6681

4.            Rutgers                 4680

5.            Fresno State       4566

6.            Iowa State           3361

7.            Oklahoma St.     3152

8.            Lehigh                   2705

9.            Michigan              2615

10.          Minnesota          2185

