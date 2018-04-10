UNI lands a transfer guard - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

UNI lands a transfer guard

Written by Rick Coleman, Sports Director
According to multiple sources the Panthers have landed Pepperdine freshman transfer Trae Berhow

Berhow is a 6-5 guard who started 28 games and averaged 10 points and nearly six rebounds a game last season.

Berhow will have to sit out next season but will have three years of eligibility remaining.

The addition of Berhow will certainly help the Panthers who lost Juwann McLoud...

Berhow played his high school ball in Watertown, Minnesota... which is just up the road from Northern Iowa.

