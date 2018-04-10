Construction begins for Cedar Rapids flood memorial

Nearly ten years after the devastating 2008 flood, construction is underway for a memorial in one of the hardest areas hit by the flood.

On Tuesday, crews began work on O Ave NW in Cedar Rapids between Ellis Blvd and 6th Street.

What was one a full neighborhood, is now largely a grass area after damaged homes were torn down following the flood. In its place will be greenway space, benches, and a memorial wall.

The city said the wall will display the story of the resiliency of the Northwest/Time Check neighborhood. A gateway will also welcome residents and visitors to the site.

In a release, Community Development Director Jennifer Pratt, said they wanted to honor the neighborhoods that were most impacted by the flood.

“We continue to look for ways to personalize the Flood Control System to ensure the stories of our neighborhoods are preserved and remembered," Pratt said.

The memorial is scheduled to be completed come early June and a ribbon-cutting ceremony has been planned on June 13 for the 10th anniversary.