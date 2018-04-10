Former Davenport teacher gets 15 years in child porn case - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Former Davenport teacher gets 15 years in child porn case

 DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) -- A former Davenport elementary teacher has been imprisoned for possessing and distributing child pornography.
   U.S. District Court records say Michael Ross was sentenced Monday to 15 years in federal prison. He'd pleaded guilty in December.
   Investigators say they found hundreds of images and videos on Ross' computer, laptop and smartphone.
   The Davenport Community School District says Ross was hired in August 2013 and had worked at Buchanan and Wilson elementary schools. He's surrendered his teaching license.
 

