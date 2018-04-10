Teacher arrested, accused of being drunk in class

The Fayette County Sheriff's Office took a report Tuesday from West Central School Administration that a teacher at West Central High School was possibly under the influence of alcohol.

Upon further investigation by Sheriff's Deputy, Daniel James Reisner, 49, from Sumner, was arrested after it was determined that he was teaching a high school class while intoxicated. Reisner was taken to the Fayette County Jail, where he was charged with 1st Offense Public Intoxication.