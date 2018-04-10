Cedar Falls boys raise money for family of friends killed in Waterloo fire

Three eastern Iowa boys are raising money for the family of a mother and two kids, who were killed in a Waterloo house fire.

The boys organized a "Candy Day" at their school to honor their two lost friends.

Even a month later, it's hard to forget the smiling faces of 9-year-old Amari Burkett and 6-year-old Ava Everman.

The two kids and their mom were killed in a devastating house fire.

Cedar Heights 4th Grader Zoelan Terry says Amari and Ava were his friends. He enjoyed playing football with Amari, and he says Amari was a good kid.

"After they died, I was crying in the bathroom. While I was crying, I was thinking of the fundraiser," Zoelan says.

Zoelan asked classmates Kaydin Jones and Ben Kenkel to help him with a fundraiser for the family of the victims..

The three boys organized a day where kids brought their Easter candy to school. Kids could then donate money and eat candy in class.

This "Candy Day," happened on April 4th. The boys made a flyer and a power point, advertising the event. They also let kids know what candy they could and could not bring to school.

"The golden rule is treat people the way you want to be treated. We would want people to do this for us if we were in that fire," the boys said.

As of this past weekend, the boys raised more than $1,400.

If you would like to donate, you still can! You can drop off cash to Cedar Heights Elementary this week.

The boys say they are thinking about maybe doing another fundraiser down the road.