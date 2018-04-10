BREAKING: Linn-Mar school nurse charged with Sexual Exploitation by School Employee

Marion Police have charged a Linn-Mar school nurse with Sexual Exploitation by a School Employee after she allegedly slept with a student.

Angela Beik was put on paid administrative leave last week while police investigated her.

Beik is also employed at St. Luke's Hospital in Cedar Rapids.

According to court documents Marion Police began their investigation last month after learning the Department of Human Services was investigating Beik after learning she allegedly had consensual sex with a student at Linn-Mar High School.

The 16-year-old involved has denied the accusations.

Police searched the 16-year-old's phone and found that his call history and texts had been deleted leading them to believe he "deleted the contents to hide the suspect activity" according to documents.

Documents go on to say Marion Police learned Beik told two nurses employed by St. Luke's Hospital that she had sex with a high school student.

Beik allegedly described the actions in detail even describing how long the sex lasted.

The nurses reported Beik which prompted the entire investigation.