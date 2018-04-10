BREAKING:Day after Bolton takes over, homeland security aide is - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

BREAKING:Day after Bolton takes over, homeland security aide is out

Posted: Updated:
(AP Photo/Susan Walsh). President Donald Trump waves as walks from Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Thursday, April 5, 2018, after returning from a trip to West Virginia. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh). President Donald Trump waves as walks from Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Thursday, April 5, 2018, after returning from a trip to West Virginia.

 WASHINGTON (AP) -- President Donald Trump's homeland security adviser is resigning in the latest White House departure.
   White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said in a statement Tuesday that Thomas Bossert would be leaving his post. She said Trump was "grateful for Tom's commitment to the safety and security of our great country."
   Bossert was a point person in the White House on protecting the nation from terror and cyber threats. He also helped spearhead the administration's response to last year's hurricanes in Texas, Florida and Puerto Rico.
   His exit is the latest in a wave of departures from the West Wing in recent months. It comes a day after new national security adviser John Bolton began his tenure.
 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.