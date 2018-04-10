4-H clubs raise roughly $1K for family after barn fire - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

4-H clubs raise roughly $1K for family after barn fire

Some eastern Iowa kids have raised hundreds of dollars for a special cause.

The kids held a bake sale this past weekend in New Hampton, to raise money for a family who lost their pigs in a barn fire.

4-H clubs came together for the bake sale, and ended up raising about $1,000. 

The kids who lost their animals in the fire were able to buy eight new pigs with the money raised. 

