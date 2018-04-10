OPERATION QUICKFIND: Jack Ritchie - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

OPERATION QUICKFIND: Jack Ritchie

Written by Jordan Mickle, Producer
CEDAR RAPIDS (KWWL) -

Cedar Rapids Police have issued an Operation Quickfind.

12-year-old Jack Ritchie was last seen at around 9:00 p.m. Monday night at 1345 18th Avenue SW.

Police say he's 5' 7" and weighs 93 pounds. He was last seen wearing a tie dye sweatshirt, khaki pants, and black boots. Police said he may be with an older girl in an unknown car.

Police say Ritchie takes medicine for a behavioral medical condition. He's also known to be combative with law enforcement.

If you have any information, give police a call.

