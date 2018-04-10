Selena cups sell out within hours

Decades after Selena Quintanilla's death, the musical icon is still selling out merchandise.

Dozens of people in Corpus Christi, Texas packed Stripe convenience stores to get their hands on cups with the singer's picture.

The mugs are limited edition.

They were sold out within hours on Saturday.

The cups were sold in stores for three dollars. Some cups sold online sold for ten times that amount.

A Stripe spokeswoman says this is the third time the company participated in the promotion.

Some of the proceeds were donated to the Selena Foundation.