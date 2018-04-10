TRACKING: Warmer temps this week. Cooler, wet for weekend.

Almost all of the snow that fell Sunday afternoon through Monday morning has already melted. What is left should melt today as highs climb into the 40s. That is still below normal, but we will warm even more for the rest of the week. A warm front will track through and drape over the KWWL viewing area. North of the front you will see highs in the 50s... south will be in the 60s! A few showers may develop along the front and you may even hear a rumble of thunder.

Sixties continue Thursday and Friday, too, but a strong storm system tracking in Friday will bring showers and thunderstorms to the state. It will also pull down below normal air again from Canada for the weekend. Highs will drop back into the 40s. Strong winds will track through, as well, on Friday through Sunday. We will have rain on Saturday and rain and snow mixing on Sunday. Some snow may mix into northern counties on Saturday if temperatures start to fall earlier than expected. We could get an inch or so of rain out of this system... snowfall amounts should be minimal but will depend on when that snow begins to mix in. Highs will stay in the 40s into Monday.

Stay with KWWL for further updates.

Iowa Storm Spotter Classes

Iowa DOT Road Conditions and Track a Plow

Schnack's Blog



Download the FREE Storm Track 7 Weather App

StormTrack7 iNTERACTIVE

How to get school, business and/or organization closings alerts on your KWWL NEWS app

Closings and Cancellations