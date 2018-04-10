TRACKING: Warmer temperatures this week, ahead of big changes this weekend

Warmer days are ahead across eastern Iowa (finally). Tonight, we will have a mostly cloudy to partly cloudy sky, with patchy fog possible across northern Iowa, where more snow melted today. Lows will be in the lower 30s with a variable wind 5-10 mph.

Thursday will be partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. We will have a front draped across the area, with highs in the lower 50s north, to lower 60s south. The wind will be east and southeast 10-15 mph. There is the potential for afternoon rain showers by late afternoon, north of Highway 20. The better chance is during the evening and overnight, with a rumble of thunder possible.

Friday will be an interesting weather day across eastern Iowa. The warm front will be draped across the heart of Iowa, leading to a big temperature difference with upper 40s in northern Iowa, to lower 70s in southern Iowa. Rain and thunderstorms are also possible, with strong storms possible in southern Iowa. The position of the storm and the front will be key to the weather across the state.

This storm system will bring quite a bit of wind as well, and cooler temperatures as we head into Saturday. We will have a cold rain Saturday, changing to rain and snow Saturday night into Sunday. Cooler temperatures will follow.

Stay with KWWL for further updates.

Iowa Storm Spotter Classes

Iowa DOT Road Conditions and Track a Plow

Schnack's Blog



Download the FREE Storm Track 7 Weather App

StormTrack7 iNTERACTIVE

How to get school, business and/or organization closings alerts on your KWWL NEWS app

Closings and Cancellations