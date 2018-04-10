Iowa City Police investigate school threat - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Iowa City Police investigate school threat

Written by Jordan Mickle, Producer
IOWA CITY (KWWL) -

Police are looking into a school threat in Iowa City.

The Iowa City Police Department says Monday night at around 10:00 p.m., they received several reports of a post on Instagram and Snapchat. It contained a threat aimed at what was believed to be City High School.

Officers later learned the threat is a viral post that originated in Clovis, New Mexico. The Clovis Police Department confirmed a similar threat was aimed at Clovis High School as well. A suspect has been identified there.

The post was reportedly circulated in several states where high schools had the initials 'CHS.'

At this time, police say there is no known threat to City High School in Iowa City.

