ASPCA recognizes Cedar Bend Humane Society for their work to end dogfighting

ASPCA® (The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals®) has recognized the Cedar Bend Humane Society with a national award. The "Champion for Animals" award is for the humane society's dedication to end dogfighting in our community.

Co-directors of the Cedar Bend Humane Society, Kristy Gardner and Karla Beckman, were presented the award April 2 by Bruce Earnest of the ASPCA Field Investigations & Response team.

“Cedar Bend Humane Society has played a significant role in helping the ASPCA find safe and loving homes for countless victims of dogfighting, and we’re grateful for their partnership and helping us continue our lifesaving work to end this horrific form of animal cruelty," said Earnest.

Dogfighting is a felony in all 50 states, but it remains a large issue. The ASPCA estimates there are tens of thousands secret dogfighting circles in the U.S. April 8 is National Dogfighting Awareness Day, established to raise awareness of this form of animal abuse.

Also in attendance to the award ceremony were dogfighting rescues who have been adopted, and current adoptable dogs in need of loving homes. If you'd like to see which animals are up for adoption at the Cedar Bend Humane Society, click here.

KWWL congratulates the Cedar Bend Humane Society on the "Champion for Animals" award. Thank you for all you do for the animals in eastern Iowa.