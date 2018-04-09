Iowa State cancels Spring Football Game

Due to poor weather conditions forecasted for the Ames area on Saturday, April 14, the 2018 Cyclone Gridiron Club Spring Football Game has been canceled and will not be rescheduled.More >>
The USA freestyle wrestling team defeated Azerbaijan 6-4 to capture their first gold medal in 15 years at the UWW Wrestling World Cup. Kyle Snyder's 14-3 win by technical superiority over Roman Bakirov clinched the dual meet victory for the United States.More >>
Patrick Reed has won his first major championship with a thrilling one-shot victory over Rickie Fowler at the Masters. Reed pulled ahead of Jordan Spieth with an 8-foot birdie putt at the 14th hole Sunday, saved par with a 6-foot putt at No. 17 and pulled off a testy two-putt at the final hole to win with a 1-under 71.More >>
The Iowa baseball team topped Ohio State 2-1 on a snowy Sunday at Duane Banks Field. The Hawkeyes took two of three games from the Buckeyes over the weekend capturing their sixth straight conference series win dating back to last season.More >>
Matej Tomek stopped 30 shots as the Waterloo Black Hawks defeated Sioux Falls 4-1 for a two-game weekend sweep of the storm. The Black Hawks clinched a bye in the first round of the USHL playoffs with the victory.More >>
