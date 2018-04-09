Iowa State cancels Spring Football Game - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Iowa State cancels Spring Football Game

Written by Rick Coleman, Sports Director
Due to poor weather conditions forecasted for the Ames area on Saturday, April 14, the 2018 Cyclone Gridiron Club Spring Football Game has been canceled and will not be rescheduled.

“Coach Campbell and I mutually decided to cancel the Spring Game due to the anticipated weather for Saturday,” Iowa State Athletics Director Jamie Pollard said. “We know this will be disappointing for our fans and players. The football team will use Saturday as their final practice in a closed practice similar to this spring.”

Most of the other related activities surrounding the Spring Game are also canceled (Cyclone Carnival, Jr. Cyclone Club Football Clinic, Cyclone Gridiron Club Tailgate).

Saturday night’s Cy’s House of Trivia will still take place. Doors open for the event in Hilton Coliseum at 5 p.m.

Iowa State opens its 2018 season on Saturday, Sept. 1 against South Dakota State in Jack Trice Stadium.

