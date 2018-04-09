DAY TWO: Search continues for Jake Wilson

The search for a 16-year-old boy with autism continues after he was reported missing Saturday night. Authorities say they're looking for Jake Wilson of La Porte City.

He's 5'6'' and he was last seen wearing a brown zip-up sweater, dark sweats, and cowboy boots. Family members are using the hashtag #BringJakeHome as part of a massive effort to get the word out on the missing boy.

Jake left his home Saturday night and since then hundreds have searched the area, but so far crews have no major leads on where the 16-year-old could be.

Monday marks day two and there's been no sign of Jake Wilson, but crews are not stopping the search.

"I was out here all day yesterday, I was one of the last volunteers to leave yesterday and it will probably be the same way today," said Christian Hoyas, La Porte City.

Dozens have searched the banks of Wolf Creek, where Jake says he was headed, but never returned. Monday, Iowa's Urban Search and Rescue Team used sonar to search the murky water.

"It's brown creek water, you can't see very far in front of you," said Chief Chris Brecher, La Porte City Police. "What the sonar is going to allow us to do is to look in the nooks and crannies that we couldn't necessarily send a person down into."

Crews are scanning every part of La Porte City, within five miles of Jake's home, but now the search is starting to broaden.

"We want to knock it out as effectively, and we want to be as confident as possible that the area that we have searched, he is not," said Chief Brecher.

The urgency is still there.

"The first night was 13 degrees, last night there was a blanket of snow, so that just punctuates the urgency of what we are trying to do to recover and repatriate this young man back to his family," said Sheriff Tony Thompson, Black Hawk County.

The volunteers are determined to bring Jake home.

"Does that mean we are going to have such a big group of people everyday? Probably not, it's probably going to start dwindling down over the next few days, but I will be there everyday until he is found and something is done," said Hoyas.

Volunteers will be wrapping the search around 7:00 p.m. Monday. No word on if crews will head out tomorrow to continue the search just yet.

Sheriff Thompson says they are not treating this case as a criminal investigation, but they are being thorough and are processing any kind of potential evidence.