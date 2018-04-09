DAY THREE: Tuesday search for Jake Wilson expected to cover surrounding fields

UPDATE: The search for a 16-year-old boy with autism continues after he was reported missing Saturday night. Authorities say they're looking for Jake Wilson of La Porte City.

He's 5'6'' and he was last seen wearing a brown zip-up sweater, dark sweats, and cowboy boots. Family members are using the hashtag #BringJakeHome as part of a massive effort to get the word out on the missing boy.

Jake left his home Saturday night and since then hundreds have searched the area, but so far crews have no major leads on where the 16-year-old could be.

Monday marked day two and there's been no sign of Jake Wilson, but crews are not stopping the search.

"I was out here all day yesterday, I was one of the last volunteers to leave yesterday and it will probably be the same way today," said Christian Hoyas, La Porte City.

Dozens have searched the banks of Wolf Creek, where Jake said he was headed, but never returned. Monday, Iowa's Urban Search and Rescue Team used sonar to search the murky water.

"It's brown creek water, you can't see very far in front of you," said Chief Chris Brecher, La Porte City Police. "What the sonar is going to allow us to do is to look in the nooks and crannies that we couldn't necessarily send a person down into."

Crews are scanning every part of La Porte City, within five miles of Jake's home, but now the search is starting to broaden.

"We want to knock it out as effectively, and we want to be as confident as possible that the area that we have searched, he is not," said Chief Brecher.

The urgency is still there.

"The first night was 13 degrees, last night there was a blanket of snow, so that just punctuates the urgency of what we are trying to do to recover and repatriate this young man back to his family," said Sheriff Tony Thompson, Black Hawk County.

The volunteers are determined to bring Jake home.

"Does that mean we are going to have such a big group of people everyday? Probably not, it's probably going to start dwindling down over the next few days, but I will be there everyday until he is found and something is done," said Hoyas.

Volunteers can report to the La Porte City Fire Department at 8 am on Tuesday to continue the search.

Tuesday, law enforcement says the search will move into the miles of fields that surround the city. They are asking volunteers to bring ATVs, UTVs or other modes of transportation, if possible.

While the search continues in the field, investigators are working to piece together Jake's timeline from Saturday.

"A lot of investigations going on tonight, through the overnight. We have a lot of video that has been downloaded through the day; families with their home security systems, commercial businesses that the owner wasn't in until this morning," said Sheriff Thompson.

Sheriff Thompson says they are not treating this case as a criminal investigation, but, they are being thorough and are processing any kind of potential evidence.

Since Saturday, multiple agencies and experts have joined the efforts to bring Jake home or are consulting with investigators on the case. Those agencies include: DCI, FBI, The Iowa Urban Search and Rescue Task Force, and representatives from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

If you have any information on Jake, law enforcement is asking people to call the La Porte City Police Department at 319-342-2232 or the Black Hawk County Sheriff's Office at 319-291-2515.