TODAY's Kotb and Gifford celebrate 10 years on air together

NBC TODAY's Hoda Kotb and Kathie Lee Gifford are celebrating 10 years on the air together.



Both news personalities say they never planned on their partnership lasting this long. However, the dynamic duo has created quite a bond, both on and off the air.



"Every year I would think to myself and I would write Kath a little note because I couldn't believe that I got to do this with Kath. And here we are 10 years later," Kotb said.



"We have the same shared values to the core, we love our families the same way, she is the best friend a human being could have," said Gifford.



The unbreakable bond between the two was apparent during difficult times as well, including when Gifford lost her husband, NFL legend Frank Gifford.