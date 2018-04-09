Cheapest gas in Iowa right now is in Waterloo - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

If you need to fill up today, you might notice a jump at the pump.

A new survey says the average price for regular gas went up nearly eight cents in the last two weeks. Experts say the increase is due to higher oil prices.

According to GasBuddy, the cheapest place to buy gas in Iowa right now is at the Kwik Star on Ansborough Avenue in Waterloo; drivers can fill up there for $2.30 a gallon. 

