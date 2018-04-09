Police say wrong-way driver caused multiple-car crash

A multiple-car crash near Whitmore Lake, Michigan left two dead Sunday.

Police say a Chevy Bolt driven by a 74-year-old man was driving the wrong way when it slammed head-on into a Ford Fusion. Three people were in that car.

In a chain reaction, a Chevy Silverado with two people inside and a Chevy Equinox with one person became part of the crash.

Two people were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the 74-year-old man and the driver of the Ford Fusion are in serious condition.

Others involved suffered minor injuries.