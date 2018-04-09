Nebraska woman accused of fatally Sioux City stabbing - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (AP) -- A Nebraska woman has been accused of a fatal stabbing in Sioux City.

The stabbing occurred early Sunday morning. Police have not released the victim's name but said he or she died after being taken to a hospital.

The suspect soon was arrested after officers stopped her car because it matched the description of a suspect vehicle.

The woman was taken into custody on a charge of first-degree murder. She's been identified as 20-year-old Melissa Camargo Flores, of Dakota City, Nebraska. She's also been treated for a stab wound.

Online court records don't list the name of an attorney who could comment for her.

